Armenia improves positions in EIU Democracy Index 2018

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Economist Intelligence Unit has released the Democracy Index 2018 where Armenia has improved its positions by 8 points and again is ranked in the hybrid regime.

Armenia’s figure has reached from 4.11 to 4.79 in this category. As a result this year Armenia is ranked 103rd among 167 countries. Previously the country was ranked 111th.

The experts link the improvement of the position with the recent revolution in Armenia and the anti-corruption campaign launched when Nikol Pashinyan came into power, which improved the country’s governmental accountability and transparency figures.

Norway, Iceland, Sweden, New Zealand and Denmark lead the ranking.

The Democracy Index 2018 measures the state of democracy in 167 countries.

The Index was first produced in 2006, with updates for 2008, 2010 and the following years since then. The Index is based on 60 indicators grouped in five different categories measuring pluralism, civil liberties and political culture. In addition to a numeric score and a ranking, the Index categorises countries as one of four regime types: full democracies, flawed democracies, hybrid regimes and authoritarian regimes.

