Catholicos Aram I highly values works carried out by Diaspora ministry in letter sent to Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, sent a letter to acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan where he highly values the great works carried out by the Diaspora ministry and expresses hope that the Diaspora will be a priority in the future activities of the new government, reports Armenpress.

“I think, given the strategic meaning of the existence of the Diaspora ministry, at the same time its symbolic meaning because sometimes the symbolic meaning is much more vital than the strategic or political ones, it’s important for the Diaspora to have a Diaspora ministry”, Catholicos Aram I said in an interview to Yerkirn Aysor program of Yerkir Media TV.

His Holiness Aram I said the dissolution of the Diaspora ministry can have a negative reaction among the Diaspora-Armenians. “Our approach to the Diaspora should differ because if we have nearly 3 million Armenians in Armenia, the remaining 8 million Armenians live in the Diaspora. During the past years the Diaspora ministry has carried out huge works, and we first of all should express our appreciation”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan