By the People, for the People: Voters themselves ceremonially award mandates to lawmakers of VII parliament

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. For the first time in Armenian history, voters themselves are handing over mandates to the newly elected Members of Parliament. In the past, it was the Central Electoral Commission president who was issuing the mandates at the ceremony.

The voters have been chosen randomly by a computer.

The ceremonial event is taking place in the Yerevan Opera House.

This event is not the swearing in ceremony: lawmakers will take the oath of office during the first session of the new parliament.

During this current event, 28 voters from across the country – two voters from each electoral district and two others who took part in the polls for the first time – are handing over the official Member of Parliament ID to the MPs-elect.

The first session of the 7th parliament will take place January 14th, 10:00. The new legislature will consist of 132 seats.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan