Electricity tariff to be lowered for socially vulnerable families


YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. A positive outcome has been reached as a result of revising the electricity tariff, and the tariff will be lowered for socially vulnerable families, PM Nikol Pashinyan’s adviser Artak Manukyan said on Facebook.

He said that the revision concluded two possible options, one being the reduction of tariffs for all consumers by 0,37 drams beginning from February 1, 2019, and the second option was lowering the tariff only for the socially vulnerable by 10 drams. “The second option was chosen, which, in my opinion, is again a sectoral and not strategic approach,” Manukyan said.

From February 1, socially vulnerable families will pay 30 drams per kilowatt an hour for the daytime tariff, and 20 drams for the nighttime tariff. The current tariff is 40 drams and 30 drams respectively.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




