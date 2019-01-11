Prosperous Armenia party to nominate Vahe Enfiajyan’s candidacy for Vice Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prosperous Armenia party will nominate Vahe Enfiajyan’s candidacy for the position of Vice Speaker of the Parliament, faction MP Iveta Tonoyan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“Today the political council of the Prosperous Armenia party held a session at the party headquarters chaired by party president Gagik Tsarukyan. The PAP faction’s upcoming programs and actions in the Parliament of 7th convocation were discussed. During the session a decision was made to nominate Vahe Enfiajyan’s candidacy for the position of Vice Speaker of the Parliament”, Tonoyan said.

Arman Abovyan will fulfill the duties of the PAP faction secretary.

Snap parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on December 9, 2018. Based on the elections results, three political forces have been elected to the Parliament. My Step alliance received 88 seats, Prosperous Armenia party – 26 seats and Bright Armenia party – 18 seats.

The first session of the Parliament will take place on January 14.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan