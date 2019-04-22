Armenian PM congratulates Ukraine’s president-elect on landslide victory
YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Volodymyr Zelensky on his landslide victory in Ukraine’s presidential election, the PM’s office said.
“Volodymyr Oleksandrovych, I am confident that assuming this high position you will make every effort to upgrade the deeply-rooted Armenian-Ukrainian relations to the benefit of the Armenian and Ukrainian peoples. I wish you every success in your new position of great responsibility,” Nikol Pashinyan said.
