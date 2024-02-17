Armenia values Lithuania’s commitment to contribute to stronger EU partnership – Pashinyan’s letter to Šimonytė

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated his Lithuanian counterpart Ingrida Šimonytė on the occasion of the country’s national holiday.

"On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia and myself, I cordially congratulate you and the friendly people of Lithuania on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Lithuania, wishing prosperity, progress and peace,” Pashinyan said in a letter sent to Prime Minister Šimonytė. “Armenia attaches great importance to the high-level political dialogue between our two countries based on democratic values. Armenia values Lithuania's commitment to contribute to the deepening of the Armenia-EU partnership, as well as your country's constant support to the ongoing democratic reform process in Armenia. I sincerely hope that by making joint efforts, we will be able to implement the agreements reached in the framework of your visit to Armenia last October for further expanding the relations between our countries in both bilateral and multilateral formats."