IBA opens registration for the next Extraordinary Congress to be held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 29, ARMENPRESS. The International Boxing Association (IBA) opened online registration for participants of its next Extraordinary Congress which will take place on 25 September 2022. As was previously announced on 15 July, the IBA Board of Directors decided that the Congress will be held in Yerevan, Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from IBA’s official website.

The main agenda of this Extraordinary Congress is for the National Federations to decide on the necessity of the new Presidential elections.

IBA President Umar Kremlev said: “I encourage all National Federations to register for the upcoming Congress because in our fight for good governance, IBA strives for absolute transparency when it comes to important decisions such as a Presidential election.”