Pashinyan extends condolences over death of Istanbul-Armenian photographer Ara Guler

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences over the death of Istanbul-Armenian photographer Ara Guler, the acting PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says: “I learnt with a deep sorrow about the death of great Istanbul-Armenian photographer Ara Guler at the age of 90. For decades his eye has seen and recorded images which raised the world photographic art to a new level.

I extend my condolences to the great artist’s family, relatives and thousands of fans in Armenia, Turkey and across the world”.

Ara Guler was born in Istanbul on August 16, 1928. Guler attended an Armenian school in Istanbul and began working as a photographer on Turkish newspaper Yeni. His work included images of the city’s best known mosques and landmarks, pictures of workers going about their daily lives to rare pictures of Istanbul covered in a blanket of snow. Fans liked to call Guler the “Eye of Istanbul” or an “Istanbul photographer”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan