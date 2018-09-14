Blockbuster movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme to visit Armenia for the first time

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Belgian martial artist and movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme, aka JCVD, will visit Armenia over this weekend.

This is the first visit of JCVD to Armenia.

Van Damme, 57, will arrive to make an appearance in the Armenia series of Comedy Club, the Russian stand-up TV show. The filming of the series will take place September 15-16, sponspored by Tashir Group of Companies.

The series will also feature Russian show business stars.

Van Damme is also a screenwriter, film producer, and director. He is best known for his martial arts action films. The most successful of these projects include Bloodsport (1988), Kickboxer franchise(1989-2018), Lionheart (1990), Double Impact (1991), Universal Soldier franchise (1992-2012), Hard Target (1993), Street Fighter (1994), Timecop (1994), Sudden Death (1995), JCVD (2008), The Expendables 2 (2012), Kung Fu Panda 2, and 3 (2011-2015).

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan