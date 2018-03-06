President of China congratulates Armen Sarkissian on being elected President of Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 6, ARMENPRESS. President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of being elected President of Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports, citing Xinhua News Agency, Xi Jinping highly assessed the dev elopement of relations between Armenia and China since the establishment of diplomatic relations and noted that the Chinese side pays special attention to the development of Armenian-Chinese relations.

The Chinese President underlined that his country is ready to make efforts together with Armenia to bring the bilateral cooperation in all the spheres to a new level for the sake of the peoples of the two countries.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan