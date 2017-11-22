Snowfalls hit some highways of Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 22, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies informs that on November 22, as of 09:30, snowfalls hit the roads of Gyumri, Maralik, Artik, Ashock, Abovyan, Hrazdan, Ashtarak, Aparan, Aragats, Talin, Vandzor, Spitak, Stepanavan, Tumanyan, Tashir, Sevan and Dilijan, the ministry told Armenpress.

Clearing operations are underway in order to ensure safe traffic.

The drivers are advised to use snow chains to avoid car crashes and traffic jams.

All roads are open in Armenia.