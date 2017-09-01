YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/76 - ‘Nazar the Brave’ is in the list

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. YEREVAN, AUGUST 25, ARMENPRESS. The exclusive project of ARMENPRESS entitled ‘Yerevan Bestseller’ brings the top ten bestselling books of Yerevan every week.

Mark Aren’s ‘Where Wild Roses Bloom’ is this week’s bestselling book of Yerevan.

The story describes the inner world of an Armenophobic Turkish former serviceman, when he, already an old man, suddenly hears a lullaby song that reminds him of his mother and later finds out that the song is in Armenian: realizing his parents were Armenians. He spends his remaining life searching the graves of his parents, without knowing that it was a misunderstanding.

Edgar Harutyunyan’s ‘Unfound Chamomiles’ this week is ranked 2nd. This is the second book of the author. ‘Unfound Chamomiles’ is about human relationship, love, friendship and betrayal.

‘The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas’ is ranked 3rd in the list. It is a 2006 Holocaust novel by Irish novelist John Boyne. Unlike the months of planning Boyne devoted to his other books, he said that he wrote the entire first draft of The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas in two and a half days, barely sleeping until he got to the end.

‘The Alchemist’ by Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho improved its positions and is ranked 4th. Originally written in Portuguese, it became an international bestseller translated into some 70 languages as of 2016. An allegorical novel, The Alchemist follows a young Andalusian shepherd in his journey to Egypt, after having a recurring dream of finding treasure there.

The 5th position is captured by ‘Nazar the Brave’ by writer Derenik Demirchyan. This work can be considered as one of the best samples of the world fairy tales.

Oscar Wilde’s ‘The Picture Of Dorian Gray’ comes next in the bestselling list of the week. Dorian Gray is the subject of a full-length portrait in oil by Basil Hallward, an artist who is impressed and infatuated by Dorian's beauty; he believes that Dorian's beauty is responsible for the new mode in his art as a painter. Through Basil, Dorian meets Lord Henry Wotton, and he soon is enthralled by the aristocrat's hedonistic worldview: that beauty and sensual fulfillment are the only things worth pursuing in life.

‘A Man in Love’ by Camille Lemonnier is ranked 7th. Camille Lemonnier was a Belgian writer, poet and journalist. He was a member of the Symbolist La Jeune Belgique group, but his best known works are realist. His first work was Salon de Bruxelles (1863), a collection of art criticism. His best known novel is Un Mâle (1881). This novel tells us, in an autobiographical style, about the discovery of love by a young man, starting from his childhood, his hopes, his despair, his wanderings.

Gottfried Benn’s ‘Who is alone’ is ranked 8th. Gottfried Benn was a German poet, essayist, and physician. He was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature five times. Gottfried Benn began his literary career as a poet when he published a booklet titled Morgue and other Poems in 1912, containing expressionist poems dealing with physical decay of flesh, with blood, cancer, and death.

Francis Scott Fitzgerald’s ‘The Great Gatsby’ is 9th. It was first published in 1925, and is considered one of the typical works of American literature of the "jazz era".

‘Flowers For Algernon’ by David Keyes concludes this week’s list. The short story, written in 1958 and first published in the April 1959 issue of The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction, won the Hugo Award for Best Short Story in 1960.

The following bookstores took part in a survey for the bestseller project: Bookinist (53-74-13), Hay Girk (54-07-06) and Zangak (23 26 49).

Yerevan Bestseller project presented by Angela Hambardzumyan