YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/57 – Aram Pachyan’s “Goodbye, Bird” novel in the list

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. “Unfound Daisies” by photographer and writer Edgar Harutyunyan leads the list of YEREVAN BESTSELLER project of ARMENPRESS.

The book is about complex human relationships: love, friendship, betrayal. This is the author’s second book.

Aram Pachyan’s novel “Goodbye, Bird” is ranked 2nd in the list. The book was published for the first time in 2012. This is the author’s first novel.

Mark Aren’s “Where wild roses bloom” comes next. This is the second novel of the author which describes the inner world of an Armenophobic Turkish former serviceman, when he, already an old man, suddenly hears a lullaby song that reminds him of his mother and later finds out that the song is in Armenian: realizing his parents were Armenians. The same former serviceman spends his remaining life searching the graves of his parents, without knowing that it was a misunderstanding.

Oscar Wilde’s “The Picture Of Dorian Gray” is ranked 4th in the bestselling list of the week. Dorian Gray is the subject of a full-length portrait in oil by Basil Hallward, an artist who is impressed and infatuated by Dorian's beauty; he believes that Dorian's beauty is responsible for the new mode in his art as a painter. Through Basil, Dorian meets Lord Henry Wotton, and he soon is enthralled by the aristocrat's hedonistic worldview: that beauty and sensual fulfillment are the only things worth pursuing in life.

Edgar Harutyunyan’s another book “Art of Devotion or Ode to Rose” is ranked 5th in this week’s list.

“The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas” is ranked 6th in the list. It is a 2006 Holocaust novel by Irish novelist John Boyne. Unlike the months of planning Boyne devoted to his other books, he said that he wrote the entire first draft of The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas in two and a half days, barely sleeping until he got to the end.

Stefan Zweig’s “Collected Stories” this week is ranked 7th. Zweig was an Austrian novelist, playwright, journalist and biographer. At the height of his literary career, in the 1920s and 1930s, he was one of the most popular writers in the world. The book was translated by Ara Arakelyan and Margarit Arakelyan.

Spencer Johnson’s “Who Moved My Cheese” is ranked 8th in the list. Published on September 8, 1998, Who Moved My Cheese is a motivational business fable. The text describes change in one's work and life, and four typical reactions to those changes by two mice and two "little people," during their hunt for cheese. A New York Times business bestseller upon release, Who Moved My Cheese? remained on the list for almost five years and spent over 200 weeks on Publishers Weekly's hardcover nonfiction list. It has sold more than 26 million copies worldwide in 37 languages and remains one of the best-selling business books.

“The Alchemist” by Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho returned the list and is ranked 9th. The novel is about having a dream and the dedication to making it come true, coupled with love, kindness and the ability to recognize a new country.

“Animal Farm” by George Orwell concludes the "Bestseller Books List”. Animal Farm is an allegorical and dystopian novel, published in Englandon 17 August 1945. According to Orwell, the book reflects events leading up to theRussian Revolution of 1917 and then on into the Stalin era in the Soviet Union. Orwell, ademocratic socialist, was an outspoken critic of Joseph Stalin and, especially after experiences with the NKVD and the Spanish Civil War, he was actively opposed to the controversial ideology of Stalinism. The book is banned in China, North Korea, Burma and a number of Islamic countries.

The following bookstores took part in a survey for the bestseller project: Bookinist (53-74-13), Narek (51 91 36), Zangak (23 26 49), Antares (091 90 01 23) and the 7th Bookstore (077 24 54 81).

“Yerevan Bestseller” project presented by Angela Hambardzumyan