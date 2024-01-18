Leading International Arbitration GAR Journal published an article about the Armenian AMCA

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. GAR (Global Arbitration Review), the leading international arbitration journal and news service, published an article about the Arbitration and Mediation Centre of Armenia (AMCA) and its recent developments.

The spotlight of the article is on the adoption of the Arbitration Rules of AMCA on the 27th of November, just several months after its establishment. The article further elaborates that the rules were developed with the input of the AMCA’s Arbitration Council, which operates in a similar manner to the ICC Court. An independent arbitrator Grant Hanessian, who is serving as the chair of the Arbitration Council, in his interview with the GAR mentioned:

“Armenia is firmly committed to the rule of law, both domestically and internationally, and with AMCA now has a state-of-the-art arbitration and mediation center and rules to facilitate the efficient and effective resolution of commercial and investment disputes.” “I am very honoured to be part of this project.”

The Council also includes such prominent experts, as Rafik Grigoryan (“Sigma Law” company); Andrea Carlevaris (“BonelliErede” company); Ara Khzmalyan (“Adwise” company); Aida Avanesyan (Arbitrators’ Association of Armenia); Artyom Geghamyan (“Tabia Legal Solutions” company); Galina Zukova (Zukova Legal); England and Wales-qualified solicitor Hayk Kupeliants; Hayk Hovhannisyan (“HAP” Law Firm); and Tomas Snider (head of international arbitration at Charles Russell Speechlys).

The article of the GAR concludes by the comment made by the AMCA director and secretary-general Tatevik Matinyan and deputy director Lilit Petrosyan “the Arbitration Rules reflect global best practices and pave the way for Armenia to be a favourable seat of arbitration, where disputes are settled efficiently, quickly and professionally".