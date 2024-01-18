Ministry of High-Tech Industry objects to selling MTS Armenia to Russia-based Mobile TeleSystems - UPDATED

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia's Public Services Regulatory Commission will convene a meeting on January 17 to discuss the issue of rejecting the sale of MTS Armenia to Mobile TeleSystems (MTS), the Russia-based network operator.

The agenda of the January 17 meeting of the Public Services Regulatory Commission includes the item on rejecting the sale of MTS Armenia to Mobile TeleSystems (MTS).

The regulator has explained its move by saying that the Armenian High-Tech Industry Ministry has objected to the sale citing national interests.

Earlier in November 2023, the Cyprus-registered Fedilco Group Limited received approval from the Public Services Regulatory Commission to acquire 100% shares of MTS Armenia.

Correction: The earlier version of this article erroneously reported that the January 17 meeting of the regulatory body will discuss rejecting the Fedilco Group Limited request.