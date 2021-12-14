COVID-19: Portugal to donate 400 thousand doses of Pfizer vaccine to Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will be provided with a new batch of vaccine against COVID-19 on the sidelines of the vaccine delivery process to the countries of the Eastern Partnership, the European Commission said, presenting the statement by Olivér Várhelyi, the Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement.

According to the statement, the first delivery under this arrangement will be 400 thousand vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech, from Portugal to Armenia.

“Each new wave of the COVID pandemic increases the urgency to step up the vaccination rate. This is no different with the newest variant, Omicron. It is only the vaccination that can save us all. And we are talking about our Eastern Partner countries, where the vaccination average rate is only 28%. So it is high time to help them to speed up the vaccination rate and get everybody fully vaccinated”, the Commissioner said.