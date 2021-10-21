Armenian minister to discuss strategic infrastructural projects with Lithuanian counterparts

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan will depart for Lithuania to take part in the Transport and Logistics 2050 international transport innovation forum on October 21, the ministry said in a statement.

Minister Sanosyan will deliver remarks at the event.

He is also scheduled to meet with Lithuania’s Minister of Transport and Communications Marius Skuodis and Minister of Energy Dainius Kreivys. The ministers are expected to discuss the current political and economic matters, strategic infrastructural projects connected with transportation innovations and digitization.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan