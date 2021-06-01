Pashinyan expects Macron will visit Armenia in autumn 2021

YEREVAN, JUNE 1, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan invited President of France Emmanuel Macron to visit Armenia in autumn 2021.

“I want to note that the French President had a planned visit to Armenia long ago, but it didn’t take place because of coronavirus last year. I hope we will overcome together the coronavirus and other crises, and we are looking forward to seeing you in Yerevan in autumn, Mr. President”, Pashinyan said during the meeting with Macron in Paris.

The Armenian caretaker PM has arrived in France on a working visit.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan