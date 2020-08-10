Pashinyan congratulates Lukashenko on re-election as President of Belarus

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on his re-election as President of Belarus on August 10.

“I congratulate you on your re-election as President of the Republic of Belarus. I wish success and new achievements to you in the position of the state’s leader,” the Armenian PM told Lukashenko in a telegram.

“I am convinced that through joint efforts we will continue strengthening the friendship between our peoples and enhancing the mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries both bilaterally and as part of international organizations and integration unions. From my side I am ready to spare no effort in order to completely realize the entire potential of the relations between our peoples and countries. I would like to take this opportunity, dear Mr. Lukashenko, to wish robust health to you and peace and welfare to the brotherly people of Belarus”, Pashinyan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan