Tax official appointed Justice Minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 19, ARMENPRESS. State Revenue Committee President Davit Ananyan’s deputy Rustam Badasyan has been appointed to serve as Justice Minister of Armenia.

The appointment was made by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and formalized today by President Armen Sarkissian.

The Justice Minister’s position was vacant after Artak Zeynalyan stepped down earlier in June.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan