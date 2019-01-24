‘U.S. supports Pashinyan’s efforts to secure prosperous future for Armenia’ – John Bolton

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. John Bolton, Assistant to the U.S. President for National Security Affairs, posted a note on Twitter about his January 23 telephone conversation with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, reports Armenpress.

“I called Prime Minister Pashinyan of Armenia yesterday to congratulate him on his re-appointment and applaud the Armenian people on free and fair elections in December. The U.S. supports his efforts to secure a prosperous future for Armenia”, Bolton said.

Earlier PM Pashinyan posted a note on the phone conversation. “A while ago I had a telephone conversation with John Bolton, Assistant to the U.S. President for National Security Affairs. We discussed issues referring to regional situation and bilateral relations. We both emphasized the importance of Armenian-U.S. relations for our governments. We agreed to continue the discussions on the future development of our relations”, he wrote, adding that the Artsakh issue was not discussed.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan