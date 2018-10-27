Would-be suicide bomber called 911 to notify about intentions before attempting to enter government HQ

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The would-be suicide bomber who attempted to blow himself up inside the government headquarters using a hand grenade called 911 at 18:36 to notify police about his intentions, the ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS.

The ministry said it dispatched an emergency unit and a tactical response unit to the scene and notified the national security service and police.

“When emergency personnel reached the scene, our colleagues – national security service officers on-duty in the government [headquarters] were [negotiating] with the man and said that the assistance of the emergency situations ministry isn’t required, after which emergency personnel returned to base,” spokesperson of the ministry Satenik Asilyan said.

Asked if anyone was injured in the incident, she said: “I don’t have such information that there are injuries”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan