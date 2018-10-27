BREAKING: Would-be suicide bomber neutralized by security agents outside government HQ – new details

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service has released details over the attempted armed attack in the government headquarters.

The National Security Service told ARMENPRESS that a 43-year-old man armed with a hand grenade attempted to enter the government headquarters in Yerevan in an attempted suicide-bombing.

On-duty National Security Service agents at the entrance neutralized the would-be suicide-bomber. The man has been taken into custody.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

