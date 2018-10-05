President Sarkissian meets long-time friend Henry Kissinger in NYC, invites to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian and American statesman Henry Kissinger held a luncheon on October 4 in New York City, USA.

Henry Kissinger served as US Secretary of State and US National Security Advisor in the Nixon and Ford administrations.

During the luncheon Sarkissian and Kissinger exchanged views over global politics and international security, particularly addressing the issues and challenges of the South Caucasus area.

The Armenian President and Kissinger are long-time friends. They always take the opportunities of meetings to discuss various international and regional issues, according to Sarkissian's office.

Sarkissian has invited Kissinger to visit Armenia, and the former US State Secretary accepted the invitation.

