Agreement with EU is very effective tool in hands of Armenia, says foreign minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. The Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) is a very effective tool in the hands of Armenia to strengthen and promote the reforms and the country’s development agenda by using standards, cooperation which serve the national goals, Foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview to Sunday Analytical Show of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, reports Armenpress.

“This is perhaps one of the best examples when the foreign policy serves the domestic goals, in this case, ensuring our country’s institutional, normative development, increasing the life quality of our society directed for our domestic goals for which the international cooperation, in this case, the partnership with the EU is being used”, the Armenian FM said.

He stated that the CEPA is quite comprehensive and covers a broad range of our daily life, enables to directly use that experience, to use the good example of this cooperation which will serve our domestic goals.

Armenia and the European Union signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on November 24, 2017 in Brussels on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership Summit. Among the EU member states – Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have already ratified the Agreement. Armenia has also ratified the CEPA.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan