RPA not to refuse from discussions on amendments in Electoral Code

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) has no proposals on the amendments in the Electoral Code, but will not refuse from the discussions on the amendments in the Code, RPA faction head Vahram Baghdasaryan told reporters during a briefing, Armenpress reports.

“We have presented all our proposals over the Electoral Code before the 2017 elections. If you remember, that Electoral Code has been adopted by a consensus which was also one of the requirements of the Venice Commission. Different discussions were held, and we have reached a consensus together with the political forces represented in the Parliament and adopted the Electoral Code. Now, of course, we do not have proposals, and we didn’t see what initiative exists, but we do not refuse from any discussion” Vahram Baghdasaryan said.

He assured that when they get a proposal, they are ready for discussions.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan