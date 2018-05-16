Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 May

Summertime charter flights to sizzling holiday destinations offered from Yerevan, Armenia


YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia has granted permits to a number of airlines for operating charter flights from Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport in the summer seasons.

Destinations will include Nice, France; Larnaca, Cyprus; Tivat, Montenegro; Araxos, Kos, Heraklion, Rhodes, Thessaloniki – Greece; Varna, Burgas – Bulgaria; Rimini, Venice – Italy; Barcelona, Spain, Hurghada, Egypt.

The department also suggested travelers to follow the regular flights schedule for summer vacations.

