Summertime charter flights to sizzling holiday destinations offered from Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. The General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia has granted permits to a number of airlines for operating charter flights from Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport in the summer seasons.

Destinations will include Nice, France; Larnaca, Cyprus; Tivat, Montenegro; Araxos, Kos, Heraklion, Rhodes, Thessaloniki – Greece; Varna, Burgas – Bulgaria; Rimini, Venice – Italy; Barcelona, Spain, Hurghada, Egypt.

The department also suggested travelers to follow the regular flights schedule for summer vacations.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan