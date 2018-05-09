US is inspired by latest developments in Armenia, peaceful resolution – Ambassador

YEREVAN, MAY 9, ARMENPRESS. The US Embassy is ready to work with the upcoming government of Armenia and continue partnership, US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills told reporters in Yerevan’s Victory Park today.

The Ambassador said that the US, the American government and the US Embassy in Armenia are inspired by the latest developments in Armenia, the peaceful process and resolution.

Ambassador Mills congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his election as Prime Minister.

Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister by the Armenian parliament on May 8 in the second round of voting.

59 MPs voted in favor, 42 voted against Nikol Pashinyan. He needed at least 53 votes to be named Prime Minister.

As required by the Constitution, a new government must be formed within 15 days after electing a Prime Minister.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan