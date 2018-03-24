Italian Acistampa releases details on inaugural ceremony of statue of St. Gregory of Narek in Vatican

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The official inaugural ceremony of the bronze statue of St. Gregory of Narek will be held in Vatican on April 5, Acistampa reports.

The author of the article Andrea Gagliarducci writes that according to some non-official reports, the inaugural ceremony of the statue will be attended by Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan, Pope Francis and Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II.

“The inaugural ceremony of the statue of St. Gregory of Narek will be another tangible sign of high-level relations of the Catholic and the Armenian Apostolic churches which further strengthened during Pope Francis’ visit to Armenia – the First Christian Nation, in 2016. Pope Francis aims at having excellent relations with the Armenian community”, the author of the article writes.

It is also stated that during the works on erecting the statue the representatives of the Armenian Apostolic church had high-level meetings in Vatican.

On March 21 Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Vatican Mikayel Minasyan released details over the works on erecting the statue of St. Gregory of Narek.

Ambassador Minasyan said on Facebook that during Pope Francis’ visit to Armenia in June 2016 President Serzh Sargsyan gave a small statue of St. Gregory of Narek to the Pope as a symbol of his pilgrimage to the first Christian country. While handing over the statue to Pope Francis, the Armenian President expressed hope that its big version will be erected in Vatican. The Pope liked the statue, thanked the President and gave his approval.

“After a short period of time the creative team led by People’s Artist of Armenia, author of the statue of St. Gregory of Narek Davit Yerevantsi started the works. Architect Mikayel Hasratyan and project manager Vardan Karapetyan actively engaged in the statue creation works, and my friend Artur Janibekyan, who is a true devotee of spreading Narek, joined me by becoming the second philanthropist of the statue. Thanks to the hard work of the creative team the 2-meter bronze statue of St. Gregory of Narek was created in the Czech Republic and its erection works in Vatican’s parks completed today”, the Ambassador said.

