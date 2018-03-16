I’m not your enemy, you aren’t my enemy – Artsakh’s children respond to Azerbaijani agemates

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Defender’s Office of Artsakh has prepared an interesting footage responding to the footage that appeared on the social networks recently where it could be easily noted how children were propagated hatred against Armenians and taught that Armenians are their enemies at one of the schools of Azerbaijan.

ARMENPRESS reports the children of Artsakh are asked the same question “Who are your enemies?” to which the children give innocent answers, they name heroes of cartoons. One of the children considers Spiderman his enemy, the other names Dragon, while one of the children does not like Masha, since she tortures the Bear from the. A group of children answer that they do not have any enemies.

The Human Rights Defender of Artsakh also focused on the Azerbaijani atrocities during the April war, expressing concern over the children who have become a propaganda tool in the hands of Azerbaijani authorities.

At the end of the footage the children of Artsakh address to their Azerbaijani agemates, saying “You are not my enemy”, “I am not your enemy”.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan