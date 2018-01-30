Armenian PM receives UN Resident Coordinator Bradley Busetto

EREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on January 30 held a farewell meeting with Bradley Busetto, UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for the Republic of Armenia, the government told Armenpress.

The PM thanked Bradley Busetto for the works carried out so far and the personal contribution in developing the bilateral cooperation. The PM said during Mr. Busetto’s tenure a number of joint programs have been implemented and continue to be implemented which are important in terms of ensuring Armenia’s development and prosperity.

In his turn Bradley Busetto thanked the Armenian PM for the productive cooperation and said it was honor for him to work in Armenia and have a contribution to the implementation of programs aimed at the country’s development. He also congratulated the PM on his successful visit to Davos and productive meetings there.

The officials exchanged views on the further cooperation directions between the Armenian Government and the UNDP, as well as touched upon the ongoing reforms in Armenia in different areas, the prospects of promoting the regional cooperation.

PM Karapetyan wished success to Mr. Busetto in his future activities, stating that he will remain as Armenia’s friend and desirable guest in our country.