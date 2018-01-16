Delegation led by Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Armenia participates in NATO conference

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Colonel-General Movses Hakobyan participated in North Atlantic Alliance Military Committee Conference on the level of Chiefs of General Staff on January 16 in Brussels.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, 2 sessions were held during the conference, including in the format of the countries participating in “Resolute Support” in Afghanistan.

Security and stability issues in the southern neighborhood of Europe, as well as challenges and ways to withstand them were discussed.

The session in the format of “Resolute Support” was aimed at presenting the current issues of the coalition operations, discussion of problematic issues and development of common positions.