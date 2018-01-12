YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/93 - Dandelion Wine, Blind Punctuation and Night Swimmer among weekly top ten

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Vardges Petrosyan’s ‘Years Lived and Not Lived’ is at the top of Yerevan Bestseller project – an ARMENPRESS exclusive brining the top ten weekly bestselling books.

Edgar Harutyunyan’s ‘Unfound Chamomiles’ comes next. The book is about human relationship, love, friendship and betrayal.

Mark Aren’s ‘Where Wild Roses Bloom’ is ranked 3rd in this week’s top bestselling book in the city.

The story describes the inner world of an Armenophobic Turkish former serviceman, when he, already an old man, suddenly hears a lullaby song that reminds him of his mother and later finds out that the song is in Armenian: realizing his parents were Armenians. He spends his remaining life searching the graves of his parents, without knowing that it was a misunderstanding.

‘Dandelion Wine’, 1957 novel by Ray Bradbury returned to the list and is ranked 4th. The novel is taking place in the summer of 1928 in the fictional town of Green Town, Illinois, based upon Bradbury's childhood home of Waukegan, Illinois. It was translated from English by Zaven Boyadjyan.

‘Three Comrades’ by German author Erich Maria Remarque is a novel first published in 1936. It is written in first person by the main character Robert Lohkamp, whose somewhat disillusioned outlook on life is due to his horrifying experiences in the trenches of the First World War's French-German front. He shares these experiences with Otto Köster and Gottfried Lenz, his two comrades with whom he runs an auto-repair shop in late 1920s Berlin. Remarque wrote the novel in exile. The book is ranked 5th in the list.

‘The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas’ is ranked 6th. It is a 2006 Holocaust novel by Irish novelist John Boyne. Unlike the months of planning Boyne devoted to his other books, he said that he wrote the entire first draft of The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas in two and a half days, barely sleeping until he got to the end.

‘The Diary of Anne Frank’, is a book of the writings from the Dutch language diary kept by Anne Frank while she was in hiding for two years with her family during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands. After Anne’s death in a concentration camp, the diary was retrieved by Miep Gies, who gave it to Anne's father, Otto Frank, the family's only known survivor, just after the war was over. The diary has since been published in more than 60 languages. The Diary of Anne Frank is ranked 7th in this week’s Yerevan Bestseller.

‘Blind Punctuation’ by Aram Avetis this week is ranked 8th. The editor of the book is Arkmenik Nikoghosyan.

Swiss author Hansjörg Schertenleib’s ‘Night Swimmer’ is about the first love, secrets, emotions and hatred. It is ranked 9th.

‘The Hundred-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared’ by Swedish writer Jonas Jonasson concludes this week’s bestselling list. Allan Karlsson is about to celebrate his hundredth birthday, and a party is planned at his retirement home. Allan is alert despite his age, but is not interested in attending the party. Instead he climbs out the window and disappears.

Bookinist, Hay Girk, Edit Print and Zangak book stores were surveyed for the project.

YEREVAN BESTSELLER presented by Angela Hambardzumyan