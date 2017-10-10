American archaeologists to carry out excavation in earliest Armenian settlement

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Archaeology PhD students will carry out excavations next year in one of the most ancient settlements of Armenia – the Masis Hill.

Pavel Avetisyan, director of the Archaeology and Ethnography Institute told ARMENPRESS that the Armenian-American expedition carried out not only excavations, but preparation works.

“This year we cleared the materials which were excavated during the previous years and since the monument has great potential, we decided to organize a summer school here for American archaeology PhD student”, he said.

According to Avetisyan, new structures have been excavated during the 1 month work, which began August 4.