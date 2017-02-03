YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/46 – New book enters the list

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Avag Yepremyan’s “Chorus disbanded” book tops this week’s list of the exclusive project of ARMENPRESS news agency entitled “Yerevan Bestseller”. This is the author’s 6th collection.

Stefan Zweig’s “Collected Stories” is ranked 2nd in the list. Zweig was an Austrian novelist, playwright, journalist and biographer. At the height of his literary career, in the 1920s and 1930s, he was one of the most popular writers in the world. The book was translated by Ara Arakelyan and Margarit Arakelyan.

Edgar Harutyunyan’s “The Art of Devotion or Ode to the Rose” is third in the bestseller list.

Oscar Wilde’s “The Picture Of Dorian Gray” is approaching the top three again, being listed 4th in the bestselling list of the week. Dorian Gray is the subject of a full-length portrait in oil by Basil Hallward, an artist who is impressed and infatuated by Dorian's beauty; he believes that Dorian's beauty is responsible for the new mode in his art as a painter. Through Basil, Dorian meets Lord Henry Wotton, and he soon is enthralled by the aristocrat's hedonistic worldview: that beauty and sensual fulfillment are the only things worth pursuing in life.

Spencer Johnson’s “Who Moved My Cheese” this week is ranked 5th in the list. Published on September 8, 1998, Who Moved My Cheese is a motivational business fable. The text describes change in one's work and life, and four typical reactions to those changes by two mice and two "little people," during their hunt for cheese. A New York Times business bestseller upon release, Who Moved My Cheese? remained on the list for almost five years and spent over 200 weeks on Publishers Weekly's hardcover nonfiction list. It has sold more than 26 million copies worldwide in 37 languages and remains one of the best-selling business books.

“The Fault in Our Stars” is the sixth novel by author John Green, published in January 2012. The book has returned to the list and is ranked 6th. The title is inspired by Act 1, Scene 2 of Shakespeare's play Julius Caesar, in which the nobleman Cassius says to Brutus: "The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, / But in ourselves, that we are underlings." The story is narrated by Hazel Grace Lancaster, a sixteen-year-old girl with cancer.

Milan Kundera’s “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” is listed 7th this week. The Unbearable Lightness of Being takes place mainly in Prague in the late 1960s and early 1970s. It explores the artistic and intellectual life of Czech society from the Prague Spring of 1968 to the invasion of Czechoslovakia by the Soviet Union and three other Warsaw Pact countries and its aftermath. The main characters are: Tomáš, an adulterous surgeon; his wife Tereza, a photographer anguished by her husband's infidelities; Tomáš’s lover Sabina, a free-spirited artist; Franz, a Swiss university professor and lover of Sabina; and finally Šimon, Tomáš’s estranged son from an earlier marriage.

“The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas” is ranked the 8th in the list. It is a 2006 Holocaust novel by Irish novelist John Boyne. Unlike the months of planning Boyne devoted to his other books, he said that he wrote the entire first draft of The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas in two and a half days, barely sleeping until he got to the end.

"Animal Farm" by George Orwell is 9th on "Bestseller Books List”. Animal Farm is an allegorical and dystopian novel, published in Englandon 17 August 1945. According to Orwell, the book reflects events leading up to theRussian Revolution of 1917 and then on into the Stalin era in the Soviet Union. Orwell, ademocratic socialist, was an outspoken critic of Joseph Stalin and, especially after experiences with the NKVD and the Spanish Civil War, he was actively opposed to the controversial ideology of Stalinism. The book is banned in China, North Korea, Burma and a number of Islamic countries.

“The Alchemist” by Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho concludes this week’s list. The novel is about having a dream and the dedication to making it come true, coupled with love, kindness and the ability to recognize a new country.

The following bookstores took part in a survey for the bestseller project : Bookinist (53-74-13), Narek (51 91 36), Zangak (23 26 49), Antares (091 90 01 23) and the 7th Bookstore ( 077 24 54 81).

“Yerevan Bestseller” project presented by Angela Hambardzumyan