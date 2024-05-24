PM Pashinyan receives President of Chamber of Deputies of Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Claude Wiseler

YEREVAN, MAY 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received a delegation headed by Claude Wiseler, the President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

According to the readout issued by the PM’s Office, the Prime Minister welcomed Claude Wiseler's visit to Armenia, expressing confidence that it would give new impetus to further enhancing Armenian-Luxembourg relations.

The PM noted that in recent years, cooperation between the two countries had been dynamic, as well as the joint agenda had been consistently expanding. Nikol Pashinyan personally thanked Claude Wiseler and the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg for regularly expressing pro-Armenian positions and highlighting the close inter-parliamentary cooperation, including on international platforms.

According to the source, Claude Wiseler thanked the Armenian Government for the warm hospitality and highly assessed the current level of Armenian-Luxembourg relations. The President of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg expressed his country's support for the implementation of Armenia-European Union cooperation and joint projects. Claude Wiseler emphasized that inter-parliamentary cooperation has a solid foundation, which will promote the expansion and development of relations in various directions.

The parties discussed issues related to the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the process of border delimitation between the two countries. The President of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg emphasized the importance of the Armenian Government's approaches and targeted solutions to the problems faced by more than 100,000 forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Prime Minister Pashinyan briefed the interlocutor on the Armenian Government's short-term and long-term plans for resolving the issues faced by forcibly displaced persons. Additionally, Nikol Pashinyan informed that the Armenian Government had approved a program to provide housing for forcibly displaced persons. In this context, the support of the international community was also emphasized.

On both sides the importance of the activity of the EU civil mission in Armenia for ensuring regional stability and peace was highlighted.