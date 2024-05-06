Armenia, Hungary mutually agreed to open embassies

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Hungary have agreed to open embassies in each other's capitals. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó announced this during a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Budapest. He noted that since the restoration of diplomatic relations with Armenia, within 1-1.5 years, they have been able to take significant progressive steps aimed at the prosperity of the countries' economy. Armenia and Hungary have signed the program and agreement on economic cooperation and cooperation between the countries.

As a result, a working group will be established to promote economic cooperation, with the goal of expanding and speeding up economic ties between the two countries.

"Last year, our economic development and turnover reached 70 percent. Hungarian pharmaceutical companies are more active in the Armenian market, increasing their market share. I am glad that we have come to the conclusion that we should mutually open embassies in each other's capitals. As of now, we have consulates," Szijjártó said.

He stressed that because of the positive and effective economic relations between Armenia and Hungary, they believe that the time has come to establish embassies in both countries. Starting from July 2024, a direct flight between the capitals of the two countries will also be launched by Wizz Air. Diplomatic relations between Armenia and Hungary were established on February 26, 1992. However, they were suspended on August 31, 2012, after Hungary extradited Azerbaijani criminal Ramil Safarov to Azerbaijan.

On December 1, 2022, Ministers of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan and Péter Szijjártó met during the OSCE ministerial forum in Łódź, where they agreed to restore full diplomatic relations. Szijjártó visited Armenia in 2023, and President Vahagn Khachaturyan paid an official visit to Hungary on February 5-7.