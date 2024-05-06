Yerevan metro will work from May 13 until midnight
YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Starting from May 13, there will be certain hourly changes in the work schedule of the Yerevan Metro after Karen Demirchyan, announced Metro.
“Yerevan metro will start operating at 07:00 and close at 00:00,” the message says.
Until now, the metro has opened at 07:30 and has closed at 23:00."
- 13:48 Armenia and Hungary sign an agreement and a cooperation program
- 12:13 Armenian and Hungarian foreign ministers’ enlarged meeting underway in Budapest
- 12:09 The peace treaty is based on international norms: Alen Simonyan's reaction to Aliyev's statement
- 11:43 Foreign Minister Mirzoyan’s official visit to Budapest kicks off
- 11:10 U.S. House Democratic leader considers likely sending troops to Ukraine
- 11:07 Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers to meet in Almaty on May 10
- 10:42 Israeli army tells Palestinians to evacuate parts of Rafah ahead of an expected assault
- 10:41 Yerevan metro will work from May 13 until midnight
- 10:02 Death toll from Brazil rainfall rises to 78
- 09:00 We see Armenia's sincere commitment to achieving peace - Lithuanian Ambassador's interview
- 05.04-10:54 European Stocks up - 03-05-24
- 05.04-10:53 US stocks up - 03-05-24
- 05.04-10:50 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 03-05-24
- 05.04-10:49 Oil Prices Down - 03-05-24
- 05.03-21:11 Israel gives Hamas a week to strike a deal or Rafah offensive will begin
- 05.03-19:27 Armenia, Malta Foreign Ministers discuss OSCE activities and regional issues
- 05.03-19:21 Prime Minister chairs discussion on water sector issues and solutions
- 05.03-17:39 Cameron says Kyiv can use British weapons inside Russia, Kremlin reacts
- 05.03-17:35 The power of one dram to the road of life charitable organization
- 05.03-17:29 Lithuania provides its experience to Yerevan and Baku for unlocking communications
- 05.03-17:06 BTA. Bulgaria Climbs 12 Notches in World Press Freedom Index
- 05.03-17:01 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 03-05-24
- 05.03-17:00 Asian Stocks - 03-05-24
- 05.03-15:45 China launches moon probe to retrieve samples from moon's far side for the first time in history
- 05.03-15:18 The 44-day war served as a profound lesson for me - Prosecutor General
16:33, 04.29.2024
2863 views Blinken, Turkish FM meet in Riyadh amid Gaza efforts
21:01, 04.29.2024
2448 views Armenian MP touches upon the necessity of a military agreement between Armenia and Iran
00:10, 05.02.2024
2148 views Armenia should ensure its security based on legitimacy - PM
19:26, 04.29.2024
2132 views Armenia's Deputy Prime Minister meets with World Bank Group Executive Director
18:34, 04.30.2024
2063 views We don’t want to be a part of a mechanism that does not work -Armenian Foreign Minister on CSTO membership