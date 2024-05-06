Yerevan metro will work from May 13 until midnight

YEREVAN, MAY 6, ARMENPRESS. Starting from May 13, there will be certain hourly changes in the work schedule of the Yerevan Metro after Karen Demirchyan, announced Metro.

“Yerevan metro will start operating at 07:00 and close at 00:00,” the message says.

Until now, the metro has opened at 07:30 and has closed at 23:00."