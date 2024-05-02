Armenian Defense Ministry medical battalion participates in ''Vigorous Warrior 2024'' multinational military exercise

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Since April 30, 2024, the mobile field hospital of the Department of Military Medical Support of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia has been deployed at the Bakonykuti military training ground in Varpalota, Hungary, in order to participate in the Vigorous Warrior 2024 multinational military exercise organized by the NATO Centre of Excellence for Military Medicine.

Military medical units from the armed forces of 32 countries and 7 civilian organizations are participating in the largest international military medical event.

The event will last until May 10.

The medical unit of the Armenian Armed Forces is participating in this event as a Role 2 field hospital.

During the exercises, the next round of medical evaluation of the mobile military medical unit, in accordance with NATO standards, is also planned to be conducted.