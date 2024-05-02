Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   2 May 2024

Ruben Rubinyan, Gert Jan Koopman discuss steps aimed at strengthening the Armenia-EU relations

YEREVAN, 30 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Armenian National Assembly Vice President Ruben Rubinyan on Tuesday received the delegation led by the Director-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations Gert Jan Koopman, the Parliament's press service said.

Welcoming the delegation, Ruben Rubinyan highlighted the development and deepening of the Armenia-EU relations.

The steps aimed at strengthening the Armenia-EU relations were discussed, reference was made to the normalization process of the Armenia-Turkey relations and regional developments.








