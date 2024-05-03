20 border posts installed on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. As of April 25, 2024, 20 border posts were installed on the basis of geodetic measurements on the border of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The work of the expert groups of the two countries continues, the press service of the Armenian Government said.



"As reported earlier, according to the agreements reached as a result of the 8th meeting of the Commission on the Delimitation and Border Security of the State Border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, at the border of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, the expert groups of the two countries have started the process of adjusting the coordinates, based on the geodetic measurements in the area," reads the statement.