Armenian Youth Boxing Team: Three representatives vie for championship title

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Three representatives of the Armenian youth boxing team have reached the final stage of the European Championship. 

Armenia has 3 finalists in the European boxing Championship taking place in Croatia.

Davit Safaryan (51 kg) defeated Polish boxer Mateus Szokzar with a score of 4:1 in the semi-finals and will now compete for the championship.

Davit Simonyan (92 kg) had a dominant victory over the Ukrainian representative with a score of 5-0, and superheavyweight Misak Tepanyan defeated a Latvian boxer with the same score.








