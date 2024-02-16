Armenia establishes defense attaché positions in NATO and OSCE missions

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government adopted a decision at the February 15 Cabinet meeting on establishing the positions of defense attaches in its missions to NATO and the OSCE.

The position will no longer be regulated under the law on civil service.

The measure will regulate the appointment of defense attaches to international organizations.

The Ministry of Defense will nominate candidates for the positions in accordance with the regulations of the law on diplomatic service and the law on military service and the status of servicemen, which will ensure higher efficiency and professionalism.