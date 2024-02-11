Ex-mayor Hayk Marutyan, others could lose Yerevan city council seats

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. A group of Yerevan City councillors representing the ruling Civil Contract faction have introduced a bill seeking to oust several councillors for what they describe as 'unexcused absences' from the body’s sittings.

The bill will be debated at an extraordinary session of City Council that will be convened by Mayor Tigran Avinyan on February 5. The bill seeks the ousting of former Mayor, head of the National Progress faction Hayk Marutyan and Mother Armenia faction councillors Narine Hayrapetyan, Sona Aghekyan, Gevorg Stepanyan and Zaruhi Postanjyan.