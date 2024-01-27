Nikol Pashinyan and Irakli Garibashvili summarize the results of the session of the intergovernmental commission

YEREVAN, JANUARY 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili made statements summarizing the results of the session of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Armenia and Georgia for media representatives, Armenian PM's Office said in a statement.

In his speech, Irakli Garibashvili said: "Dear Mr. Prime Minister, it is a great honor for me to host you in Tbilisi. We had a warm conversation with Mr. Prime Minister. We discussed important issues related to the cooperation of our countries in various directions.

We also had a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, where we also discussed important issues which referred to trade and bilateral relations. I must mention that the trade relations between our countries are developing, the trade turnover has exceeded 1 billion USD, Armenia is the 6th trade and 2nd investment partner country for Georgia. This should also be praised. Last year, we had almost 1 million visitors and tourists from Armenia in Georgia. This is important for the economic development of our country.

Last summer, we announced that we will sign a memorandum on strategic partnership. I want to note that we are traditional, historically very powerful allies, friends, not just neighbors, we have a very good partnership, we cooperate in all directions. De facto we were already strategic friends and strategic partners. Today we can already say that this reality was defined, and today we officially signed an agreement on strategic partnership. We are grateful to our Armenian partners, the two governments are called to further deepen the trade and economic relations.

Georgia has always advocated establishment of long-term peace and stability in the region. Mr. Prime Minister knows very well my position, the position of our government. We have always been ready and are ready to contribute to the establishment of this long-term peace, which will benefit the countries and peoples of the entire region. We look at the ongoing dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia with great optimism and hope. I want to express our hope that Armenia and Azerbaijan will soon conclude a peace treaty, which is undoubtedly important for our countries and nations.

I also want to note that both Armenia and Georgia have very high economic growth, and it is important to maintain this dynamic. Mr. Prime Minister and I mentioned once again that December was a very important month, December 15 for us, for our country. Georgia received, acquired the status of a candidate for the European Union and became a candidate for membership to the European Union, which is very important not only for our country, people, but also for the region.

I want to note once again that work on regional projects must be continued at a high pace. We heard Mr. Pashinyan's confirmed interest in regional projects, like the Black Sea cable project, we are also working on other projects, I mean big projects. I want to note once again that this day is very important and historical. Thanks once again to my friend, my colleague. Let me give the floor to him."

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said,

"Ladies and gentlemen,

Dear attendees,

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

The 13th session of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between the Republic of Armenia and Georgia was held today. I would like to express my gratitude to Prime Minister Garibashvili, our Georgian colleagues for hosting this session in Tbilisi.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to sincerely congratulate the Georgian government on obtaining the status of a candidate for EU membership, emphasizing the contribution of both the government led by Prime Minister Garibashvili and the people of Georgia in that process. This is a historic event for Georgia and the entire region.

I am happy to emphasize that after the restart of the format of the intergovernmental commission in 2019, the meetings are held regularly, greatly contributing to the effective functioning of the commission. Today we discussed a wide range of issues, from teconomy to trade and investment, from the energy sector to education, culture and people-to-people contacts.

During our discussions, we also touched upon the unblocking of trade and transport channels of the South Caucasus and the possibilities of creating new communications. We emphasized the availability of reliable infrastructure for economic progress, emphasized possible cooperation within the framework of transport networks, energy systems, telecommunications and other projects aimed at improving and deepening regional connectivity.

In this context, it is worth noting that the customs authorities of the two countries are actively discussing models of implementation of joint customs control at the border crossing point. This process will have a significant impact in terms of shortening the terms of custom administration, efficient organization of functions and simplification of cargo transportation.

I also presented to our colleagues the developments regarding Armenian government’s "Crossroads of Peace" project, which I had the opportunity to speak about and present last year in October, during my participation in the fourth "Tbilisi Silk Road" conference at the invitation of Prime Minister Garibashvili. This project is aimed at promoting the regional connectivity, respecting the sovereignty of states and the principles of equality and reciprocity. Under the current realities, when different routes are being changed, our region can become a new transit hub between East and West, North and South.

We emphasized that it is necessary to ensure inclusiveness in regional and extra-regional projects, which will enable all countries of the region to participate in economic processes, promote cooperation and increase efficiency. A vivid example of this is the Black Sea electric cable project, which Armenia shows great interest in joining.

Dear attendees,

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

Today, the interstate relations of Armenia and Georgia were marked by a landmark event. We signed a joint declaration with Prime Minister Garibashvili on establishing a strategic partnership between the Republic of Armenia and Georgia. This achievement is the result of our joint efforts and work over the past few years and reflects our commonality and goal-oriented nature. However, this achievement once again emphasizes the need to multiply our efforts and not limit ourselves to what we have achieved, which we also talked about at the meeting of the intergovernmental commission.

During the discussions with Prime Minister Garibashvili, we also agreed to instruct relevant departments to take practical steps to complete the process of delimitation of the interstate border between Armenia and Georgia.

I also informed my colleague about the efforts made by the Armenian government aimed at normalizing relations with Azerbaijan. It was emphasized that belligerent and maximalist rhetoric does not contribute to the settlement process. I hope that after the presidential elections in Azerbaijan, the negotiation process will reach its full scale aimed at completing the revision of the peace treaty on the basis of the already agreed and well-known principles.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Prime Minister Garibashvili,

Summing up and giving information about our talks with Prime Minister Garibashvili, I would also like to say that we have made a joint decision to maintain and deepen regular dialogue at all levels with the aim of strengthening cooperation and overcoming possible problems along the way.

I would like to thank you once again, dear Irakli, for the warm reception shown to me and my delegation and wish all success and more efficiency to our cooperation. Thank you."