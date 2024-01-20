Armenia expects guarantees from Azerbaijan of no hidden territorial claims: Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. In the peace process, Armenia expects guarantees from Azerbaijan of not having hidden territorial claims and is ready to reciprocally give the same guarantee to Azerbaijan.

Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan said during the session of the initiative group of the Civil Agreement Party.

"We have reached a point where we want additional guarantees to ensure that we, from Azerbaijan, and Azerbaijan, from us, do not harbor territorial claims and hidden ambitions.

"Diplomatic texts always have different twists, subtexts, and footnotes. In the footnotes of Azerbaijan's proposals, and perhaps Azerbaijan in ours, observe the dangers of territorial claims, if not today, then in the future," Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister believes that peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is possible on a theoretical level.

“In fact, recent discussions have leant in the direction that Armenia and Azerbaijan have no territorial demands from each other and mutually undertake not to make such territorial demands in the future. This is the understanding that has been achieved during this time,” said Pashinyan.