Armenia expects Greece’s support in strengthening relations with EU

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Greece have a rich bilateral agenda in all sectors, Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with his Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis.

Mirzoyan said that Gerapetritis’ visit to Armenia was highly important in this period of time.

“The friendship between the Armenian and Greek peoples stems from the depth of centuries and millennia, the Armenian and Hellenic states closely cooperated in various times throughout history,” Mirzoyan said.

He added that Armenia and Greece built strong, friendly ties over the course of the past thirty years. “Our agenda is very rich in all sectors. Today’s meeting is a very good opportunity to address this agenda, to boost our relations, and advance our intensive political dialogue by covering numerous issues, ranging from the economy, security, defense to culture. We also outlined the actions and roadmap for this year on mutual high-level visits and events in various sectors. The meeting of the intergovernmental commission planned to take place in the first half of the year can have a very big role,” Mirzoyan said.

The Armenian FM thanked his Greek counterpart for supporting the development of Armenia-EU ties.

“We are really set to develop these ties based on the values we share in Armenia, in Greece, and in the EU. I am talking about democracy, human rights and other values. I expect future support from Greece in this process,” the Armenian FM said.