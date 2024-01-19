Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   19 January 2024

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to hold border delimitation meeting

Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to hold border delimitation meeting

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to hold a new meeting on border delimitation at the end of January, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan has said.

“There’s an agreement for the delimitation commissions to hold a meeting at the end of January. We hope the meeting will take place,” Grigoryan said during an interview with Public Television.

The latest meeting of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border delimitation commissions took place on November 30, 2023. 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]