Armenian government allocated 54 billion drams for forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh - PM

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia has allocated approximately 54 billion drams for the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh, and at this moment 16 billion of this sum has been spent, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Monday during a parliamentary committee discussion on the 2024 state budget.

He said that a part of the assistance programs for the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh will be included in the 2024 state budget as well.

“With decisions that we’ve already taken so far, we’ve allocated approximately 54 billion drams for our forcibly displaced brothers and sisters of Nagorno-Karabakh. But at this moment 16 billion of this amount has been spent. Understandably a part of it will be spent in the 2024 state budget. For example, the accommodation assistance program is a 6-month program, and it must continue for 6 months,” Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM said that they are working with international partners because the country needs support from international partners to manage the humanitarian crisis.

Approximately 100,000 forcibly displaced persons have already received the 100,000-dram lump sum assistance.